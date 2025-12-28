Richard Richter Jr.

RICHTER, Jr., Richard Karl
RICHTER, Richard Karl Jr., age 84, of Huber Heights, passed away Tuesday, December 23, 2025 at Kettering Health Dayton. Richard was a Truck Driver for JB Hunt, retiring after over 35 years service and the last few years was a Wal-Mart greeter. He was a 1959 graduate of Roosevelt High School and a member of Vandalia VFW #9582. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Richard & Dorothy; brother, Robert. He is survived by his daughters, Tammy Richter (Becky Rohrer), Terri (Jeff) Hamilton, Robin (Jeff) Snyder; the mother of his children & special friend, Judy Richter; 5 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; special furry friend, Ace; and many other relatives & friends.
Funeral service 10 AM Tuesday, December 30, 2025 at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, 5844 Old Troy Pike. Interment Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday from 5-7 PM at the funeral home. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to His Hands Extended Sanctuary in Richard's memory.
Funeral Home Information
Marker & Heller Funeral Homes
5844 Old Troy Pike
Dayton, OH
45424