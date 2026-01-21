Richard Myers III

Myers, III, Richard A.



Richard "Rich" Asbury Myers III, 60, of Fairmount, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, January 15, 2026. He was born in Springfield, Ohio, on September 29, 1965, to the late Richard Asbury and Nancy Yake Myers II. He is survived by his brother, Joseph Myers.



A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, January 21, 2026, at 2:00 PM from Calvary Cemetery in Springfield, Ohio.



The Brannon family and staff are honored to serve the family of Richard "Rich" Asbury Myers III.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com