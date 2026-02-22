Richard Martin M.D.

MARTIN M.D., Richard F.



Doctor Richard Franklin Martin, loving husband of Bonnie for sixty-three years, Dad, Papa, brother, uncle, cousin, friend, and colleague, who was a dedicated scholar and mentor that embraced every moment of life, passed peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, February 14, 2026 at his home in Hamilton, Ohio.



Richard Martin was born on May 9, 1938, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The fourth son of Clement and Alma (Solari). Richard graduated from Shady Side Academy in Pittsburgh before heading to John Hopkins University where he played varsity football and obtained his Undergraduate degree (1960). Richard earned his Medical Degree at the University of Washington (1968) in Seattle, Washington where he met his wife Bonnie and started his family.



The family moved to Manhattan Beach California where Richard completed his internship at Los Angeles County General Hospital (1969) and Residency in Clinical and Anatomical Pathology at University of Southern California (1974). The family moved to Hamilton, Ohio in 1974 and Richard was a committed pathologist and cancer researcher at Fort Hamilton Hospital until his retirement in 2010. Richard earned his Board Certifications in Anatomical Pathology, Clinical Pathology, Derma Pathology, and Hematopathology. He continued researching, learning, writing, coaching, and teaching his entire life and was an inspiration to colleagues, friends, and family.



Known to friends and family as Dick or Doc Martin, he lived with legendary vitality and an epic embrace of life's experiences. He cherished his family. He spent time celebrating life as a Bengals season ticket holder for 52 years. He loved fishing, boating, running, swimming, hiking, biking, and snowshoeing while traveling and at his homes in Marblehead, Ohio and Tiki Island, Texas. He valued education, traveling, art, cultures, sports, and music. Dick enjoyed many hobbies with eager enthusiasm and curiosity. Passionately enjoying the nuances of wine, cooking, and food while training and competing in marathons and triathlons and growing award-winning lilies. Doc always loved sitting at the table connecting through sharing stories. He was a lifelong member of the YMCA, believing in the importance of nourishing the Mind, Body, and Spirit.



He is survived by his beloved wife, Bonnie, with whom he shared a profound and enduring love of over sixty-six years; his children: Mark (Peggy) Maritn, with grandchildren Abby, Alma, and Luke; Michelle (Jamie) McDulin, with grandchildren Max (Corrie), Meg, and Mia; and Melissa (Andrew) Schulz, with grandchildren Adam and Evan; as well as too many cherished family, friends, and former colleagues to name individually. He was preceded in death by many dear family and friends, including his parents, Clement and Alma Martin, and his brothers Arthur, Darwin, and Edward, all who he loved so dearly.



A celebration of life well lived will be held at a date and location to be announced by the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to youth athletics programs in Hamilton (such as Little League or junior sports scholarships), the Central YMCA in Hamilton, medical education funds at John Hopkins University or the University of Washington School of Medicine, or local health-related charities in Butler County, Ohio. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com



