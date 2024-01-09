Richard, L DeWitt



DEWITT, Richard Leo "Ric", Jr., of Springfield, passed away Monday, January 1, 2024 in Brookdale Buck Creek. He was born May 31, 1953 in Springfield, Ohio the son of the late Richard Leo and Julia V. (Angelo) DeWitt, Sr. He was a graduate of Catholic Central High School and Capitol University. Ric had been employed at Navistar for 30 years and at the Ohio Air National Guard for 22 years retiring as a Major. He grew up attending St. Joseph Catholic Church and was most recently a member of St. Teresa Catholic Church. Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Christina (Gicale) DeWitt; three children and spouses, Eric & Tara DeWitt, Lisa & Richard Shepherd and Emily & Joel Hammond; 11 grandchildren, Simone, Lilianne and Beau DeWitt, Kai and Ania Whitacre, Kyle, Jacob, Kira and Bailee Shepherd and Jonas and Callan Hammond and numerous nieces and nephews. He loved his family dearly and will be greatly missed by all. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Joe DeWitt. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the neurology team at The Ohio State University including Dr. Kottil Rammohan, the neurology and spine team at St. Vincent's in Indianapolis including Dr. David Josephson and Dr. Rick Sasso and the team at Springfield Regional Medical Center including Dr. David Monjot. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 12, 2024 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday in St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com