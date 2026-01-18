Richard Angel

Angel, Richard D. "Dick"



Richard "Dick" Dale Angel, age 95, of Clayton, passed away on Thursday, January 8, 2026, with his family by his side. He was born to the late Jay and Artie (Kibler) Angel on May 25, 1930, in Bowling Green, Ohio. He worked for many years at multiple different high-tech companies as a digital pioneer, helping to introduce computers to the world. Dick was a long-time member of Concord United Methodist Church in Englewood. He was very active within the church as he sang in the choir and was committed to teaching many Sunday school and discipleship classes. Dick is survived by his Wife: Juanita (Dundon) Angel; Children: John (Susan) Angel, Jill (John Franzini) Angel, Mark (Anita Rubinstein-Angel) Angel, and Mary (Lon) Metzger; Juanita's Children: Jonathan (Luying Wei) Roberts and Stephen (Charlene Fern) Roberts; Grandchildren: Emily (Chris), Laura (Chance), Chris, Jocelyn (Chris), Jay (Sarah), Maura (Tiffany), Matthew (Allison), Samantha (Conor), Jacob (Jooho), Brittany (Matt), Ben, Catheryn, and Nathaniel; Great Grandchildren: Olivia, Taylor, Eliza, Rowan, and Brynn; Sister: Ruth Troxell; Sisters-in-law: Betty Ann Angel and Jean (Ed) Heiby; along with numerous other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his first Wife: Barbara (Loomis) Angel; Grandson: Matthew Angel; and Siblings: James Angel and Thelma Herringshaw. A Memorial Service for Dick will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, January 24, 2026, at Concord United Methodist Church (1123 S Main St, Englewood, OH 45322) The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10:00 am until the time of service. Inurnment will be held privately at the convenience of the family. If desired, memorial donations may be made to Heifer International (1 World Avenue, Little Rock, AZ 72202), Concord United Methodist Church, or Aldersgate United Methodist Church (242 Boston Rd. Chelmsford, MA 01824) Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com