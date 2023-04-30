Rich, Leah

Rich (Peters), Leah Rae



Leah Rae (nee Peters) Rich passed away on April 27, 2023 at the age of 81. Leah was born and raised in Hamilton but enjoyed traveling to different states and countries with her family and friends. She is survived by her husband of 59 years Joseph E. Rich, her children Jeff Rich (Tammy), Daniel Rich (Byron), and Stacey Rich, as well as her grandsons Griffin and Braxton Rich and brothers Hershel and Michael Lingler. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hershel and Henrietta (nee Iwig) Lingler and her brother, Robert Peters. Leah was a voracious reader and volunteered at the Fairfield Branch of the Lane Public Library for many years. She also gave her time to youth organizations such as Little League Baseball and Boy and Girl Scouts and knitted over 100 blankets for the Linus Project. She was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church in Hamilton. The family wishes to thank the staff at Birchwood of Fairfield Township and Hospice of Southwest Ohio for their diligent care and support. Services will be scheduled at a later date at the convenience of the family. Albert D. Hinkel, funeral director with Charles C. Young Funeral Home, Ross, OH is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Southwest Ohio, 7625 Carmargo Road, Cincinnati, OH 45243 or St. Ann's Church, 3028 Pleasant Avenue, Hamilton, OH 45015. Condolences may be made at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.

