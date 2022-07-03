RICE, Rachel Anne



Rachel Anne Rice, age 43, of Franklin, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at her residence. Rachel was born March 21, 1979, in Middletown, OH, to Jerry and Pam Rice.



Rachel was employed with the Warren County Board of DD. She was Vice Chair of the Ohio Developmental Disability Council and Vice Chair of the Community Advisory Committee for UC's Center for Excellence in Developmental Disabilities (UCEDD). She enjoyed her advocacy work as a member of We Thrive Ohio and People First of Ohio. She was a graduate of the LEND program with UC's UCEDD. She was a member of the Springboro Special Olympics, winning many medals through the years, and enjoyed spending time with her CHEERS social group.



Rachel was preceded in death by her grandparents, Eugene Combs, Deward and Margie Rice. She is survived by her parents, Jerry and Pam Rice, her sister, Tobi Rice; her brother, Steve Combs; her grandmother, Anna Mae Combs; multiple aunts, uncles and cousins, plus her two furry siblings, Fred and Dannie.



Funeral Services will be officiated by Len Roberts at 11am Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Anderson Funeral, 40 N. Main St., Springboro, OH. Burial will be in Woodside Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5-8pm at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Special Olympics of Greater Dayton, Suite 212, Kettering, OH 45420 or CHEERS, P.O. Box 341623, Beavercreek, OH 45434.



