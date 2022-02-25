RICE, Nancy Marlene
Age 87, formerly of Brookville, went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 21, 2022,
following an extended illness. Nancy is preceded in death by her parents, and a sister
Marilyn Thrush. She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, William "Bill" Rice, Jr.; children, Peggy (Terry) Carroll, Michael (Dawn) Rice; "adopted" son, Larry (Jan) Arnett; 4 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; sister, Becky (Denny) Rice, and numerous other
relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 28, 2022, 12pm (noon) at the Brookville Full Gospel Church, 235 S. Wolfcreek St., Brookville, OH. A visitation will be held on Monday the 28th, at the church, from 10am – 12pm leading into the services. In lieu of flowers, please
consider donating to the Brookville Full Gospel Church.
Condolences can be made online by going to
www.gilbert-fellers.com. Arrangement hosted and made in care by Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home, 950 Albert Rd., Brookville, OH.
Funeral Home Information
Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home
950 Albert Road
Brookville, OH
45309
https://www.gilbert-fellers.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral