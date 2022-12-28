journal-news logo
RICE, James

Obituaries
1 hour ago

RICE, Jr., James D. "Jim"

Age 91, of Dayton, passed away Dec. 21, 2022. Visitation will be Dec. 29, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, Smithville Road, Dayton, OH, with funeral to follow. Donations in lieu of flowers to Hospice of Dayton or Immaculate Conception Church of Dayton. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Rice family may be shared at www.tobiasfh.com.

Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Belmont Chapel

648 Watervliet Ave

Dayton, OH

45420

http://www.tobiasfh.com

