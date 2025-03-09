Rice, Charles

3 hours ago
Rice, Jr., Charles Crowley

104, born Sept 16, 1920 to Bessie Lee Payne and Charles Crowley Rice Sr passed away Feb 20, 2025. He served in Signal Corps in WWII, was a BA and MA graduate of UNC, married Mary Jane Schumacher, father of Charles D. and Jane K., Middletown High PE teacher, tennis pro (Middletown Tennis Club and Glendale Lyceum), avid golfer and resided in Middletown OH from 1956 to 1984. A.S. Turner & Sons, Decatur, GA.

