Riazzi, Carmen

Carmen John Riazzi, 90, of Kettering, departed on Saturday, July 19, 2025, surrounded by his adoring family. He is survived by his wife, Ann Fitzgerald Riazzi, seven sons, two daughters, 26 grandchildren, his sister, Geraldine "Gerry" Puskar and her husband, Ron, of Pittsburgh, seven great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Carmen was born in Erie, PA, on April 22, 1935, becoming a prep basketball star and State of Pennsylvania Amateur Sports Hall of Fame member. Upon graduation, he earned a scholarship to the University of Dayton from 195457. It was there that he met his wife of 66 years, Ann, catching her attention with a wink and a smile as he stepped to the line and sank a free throw at the UD Fieldhouse. In his senior year, the man they called "Scooter" or "Peanuts" was named team captain and received the White-Allen Award as the team's most valuable player. He twice helped lead the team to the finals of the National Invitational Tournament at Madison Square Garden, then the country's premiere college basketball tournament. The cherished friendships he made as a part of those teams remained for life. For the nearly seven decades that followed his graduation, Flyers basketball and the University of Dayton community remained deeply important parts of his life and legacy. He spoke openly about how special a place Dayton and the university were to him, and for years declared that he would always be "forever a Flyer." The sacrifices that he and Ann made for their developmentally disabled daughter, Reenie, were a shining example of his steadfast commitment to those he loved. Over more than three decades, Reenie took trips, attended school, went to parties, played outside and had countless other experiences that it was believed she might not be able to initially. Those moments were a testament to and only possible because of the deep love and dedication that Carmen and Ann showed their daughter throughout her full and beautiful life. Carmen was a proud, original charter member of St. Charles Borromeo parish in Kettering, there from its inception in 1962. In the 63 years that followed, St. Charles was a place where Carmen and Ann practiced their faith, attended mass, celebrated baptisms, mourned loved ones and educated nine children. A tireless competitor and unrelenting force until the very end, he built a successful career in sales and electronics while also satisfying his competitive streak on the tennis courts of Kettering Tennis Center and Hollinger Tennis Center against a close-knit group of friends. But by far, Carmen's greatest joy was his time as a fiercely loyal and loving father to 10 children and grandpa to his grandchildren: Timothy (wife Barb; children Kevin, Brian, Mark and Philip); Maureen; John (wife Jill; children Abbigail, James, Carmen, Andrew and Peter), Patrick (wife Loretta; children Molly, Joseph, John and Nicholas); Kathleen Shope (husband Scott; children Marguerite and Michael); Michael; Matthew; Elizabeth Schaefer (husband Robert; children Jacob, Ann, Nathaniel and Dominic); Daniel (wife Erin; children Curtis, Ian, William and James); and Anthony (wife Margaret; children Henry, Grace and Rose). He was preceded in death by his mother, Philomena Visale Riazzi, father Carmen, sister Mary, sister Floria and brother-in-law Peter, nephew Peter, and daughter Maureen. He was devoted and determined, compassionate and uncompromising, reassuring and unrelenting, and he will be remembered forever by his family as the "best guy in town." Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, July 26, 2025, at the Chapel of the Immaculate Conception on the campus of the University of Dayton (300 College Park, Dayton, OH 45409) at 11:30 a.m. The family will receive guests at a celebration of life from 26p.m. at the Boesch Lounge in the University of Dayton Arena. In lieu of flowers, donations in Carmen's honor may be made to the Maureen "Reenie" Riazzi Fund at the Dayton Foundation.



