Rhoden, Dona M.



Dona M. Rhoden, age 97, of Dayton, Ohio passed away on Thursday, January 25, 2024. She was preceded in death by her parents Ralph Brewer and Gertrude Braun, stepmother Marie Brewer, and husband Robert Rhoden. Also preceding Dona are her children David Thomas Rhoden, Cathy Lynn (Rhoden) Skeen and granddaughter Melissa Rhoden. Dona is survived by her loving family which includes her daughter Barbara Kay (Rhoden) Robison, daughter-in-law Connie Rhoden, grandchildren John Rhoden, Matt Rhoden, Patrick Robison and Barry (Anna Cansdell) Robison, niece Judy Bauer and nephew Dick Cost. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, February 8th at Christ Church UM at 3440 Shroyer Rd. Kettering, OH 45429. Visitation 10:00 AM, service 11:00 AM. Online condolences may be left at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



