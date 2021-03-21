RHOADS, Verna Mae



A faithful, industrious, and artistic mother and grandmother, Verna Mae Rhoads, age 101, of Centerville, passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.



She was born July 30, 1919, to Maurice and Nellie (Murphy) Hunter. Verna grew on a farm and learned to be industrious. She was also taught to be incredible in the kitchen, honing her skills as a cook and baker while raising four hungry, growing boys. Verna loved to sew and was especially gifted at cross stitch and made many beautiful pieces of art. Verna loyally loved and supported the Cincinnati Reds, enduring little to no payoff in return for her love over the course of many years. She loved to travel and enjoyed cruises with her husband, most notable the two they took to Alaska and Hawaii.



Verna was involved in church all her life and her faith was of great significance. She was a member of Ferry Church of Christ for many years before she began attending Centerville Church of Christ. She lived a long, full life and she will be dearly missed by all of her family and friends.



She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 76 years, Richard A. Rhoads, her brothers Everett and Thomas Hunter, sister Dorothy Foreman, and grandson Michael. Verna is survived by her four sons, Robert (Mary Ann) Rhoads, Ron (Elaine) Rhoads, Stephen (Mary Diane "Dee Dee") Rhoads, Stan (Roxanne) Rhoads, grandchildren Kimberly Gainor (Pete), Terri Menges (Jamie), Taren Mock (Matt), Kristin Holdeman (Jim), Taylor Rhoads, great-grandchildren Jacob, Adam, Evan, Caitlin, Amelia, Parker, Asher, and Addison, and sister Carol Ann McKinney (Vance).



To help the family celebrate her life, you are invited to share during her visitation at Conner and Koch Life Celebration Home (92 W. Franklin St. Bellbrook, Ohio 45305) on Monday, March 22nd, 2021 from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm. Life Celebration Services will be held Monday, March 22nd, 2021 at 12:00 pm with burial to follow at Bellbrook Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Hospice of Dayton (324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, Ohio 45420). You are welcome to send a condolence, plant a tree, or share a memory about Verna at www.ConnerAndKoch.com.

