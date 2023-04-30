X

Rhoads, Sandra

Obituaries
2 hours ago

Rhoads (Marple), Sandra

age 81 of Dayton, passed away April 19, 2023. She was born August 6, 1941 and grew up in Williamsburg, KY. She graduated from Williamsburg High School in 1959 and from Cumberland College in 1963. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Baldy" Rhoads; parents, Pat and Mary Marple, and sister, Mary Margaret. She is survived by her brother, Pat Michael Marple, her niece and nephew, special friends Diane Smith and Susan McAllister and many good friends. She was a 3rd grade teacher in Beavercreek and retired from there. Inurnment will be in Valley View Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, 170 N. Valley Rd. Xenia, OH 45385 on Thursday, May 11 at 2 PM. In Lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Cancer Society, or any charity of your choice, in Sandra's memory. Please visit www.tobiasfuneralhome.com to share memories of Sandra.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
Freeman, Michael
2
Bowling, Barbara
3
Alexander, Jeanne
4
Balmer, John
5
Barbarino, Carol
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top