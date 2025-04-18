Rhoads, Lee Michael



RHOADS, Lee Michael, age 61, of Englewood, passed away Tuesday, April 15, 2025 at Kettering Health Dayton. Lee proudly served in the U.S. Army. Becoming a veteran and a Director of Telecommunications. He was a loving father, and a faithful member of the Jewish community. Lee was an avid fan of hockey, baseball, and college football amongst other sports. His passion for cooking was well known and loved. Lee was preceded in death by his father, Glenn L. Rhoads; and mother, Joyce P. Estridge. He is survived by his daughter & son-in-law, Nicole & Daniel Guilmette; mother of their daughter, Jeanette Rhoads; long time partner, Cindy Lykins; brother, David A. (Lori) Rhoads; grandchildren, Curtis, Charles, Olivia, Petra ; and many other relatives & friends. Graveside service 9 AM Friday, April 18, 2025 at Dayton National Cemetery, 4400 West Third St. with Rabbi Leibel Agar officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Beth Jacob Synagogue in Lee's memory. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes.



