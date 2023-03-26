Rhoads, Judith Hensey



Judith Hensey Rhoads, age 83 of Springfield, Ohio passed away on March 21, 2023. She was born on February 5th, 1940 in Bellefontaine, Ohio to the late Ralph and Edna Barnhart, and was later adopted by the late Harry and Anna Marie Hensey. Judy is survived by her children; Ed (Emily) Rhoads Jr., Betsy Baneck, and Bob Rhoads, grandchildren; Landon Rhoads, Katie Baneck, Brooke Rhoads, and Baileigh Rhoads, sister-in-law; Shirley Blosser, and numerous nieces and nephews. Along with her parents, Judy is preceded in death by her husband Edward Knight Rhoads, and their son-in-law, Joseph Baneck. Judy grew up in Springfield and graduated from Springfield High School in 1958. After high school, Judy attended Wittenberg University, then graduated from the Community School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse. As a nurse, Judy went on to work at both Springfield hospitals and retired in 1996 as the Supervisor of Nursing for the Springfield City Health Department. In July of 1963, Judy married her husband Ed. Judy and Ed went on to have three children and four grandchildren. Judy was a support and source of immense love for all of her family. Ed and Judy's home was often filled with family and friends. Her children and grandchildren can remember the many dinners spent with Ed and Judy. Judy and Ed went on to spend their retirement collecting and selling antiques. While Ed took to tools and tractors, Judy found books to be her true passion. Judy particularly liked children's books, while being especially fond of classic stories told in Golden Books and Cherry Ames. Family and friends will be received on Monday, March 27, 2023 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at the Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration Center, Springfield. The funeral service will begin after, officiated by Reverend Adam Banks. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the American Parkinson Association. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



