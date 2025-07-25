Reynolds, Vivian Lucille



In Loving Memory of Vivian Lucille Reynolds



April 6, 1931  July 13, 2025



Vivian Lucille Reynolds passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 13, 2025, surrounded by the love of her family. She was 94 years old, leaving behind a legacy of quiet strength, grace, and unwavering devotion to others.



Born April 6, 1931, in Rendville, Ohio, to Lucille and Ralph Owens, Vivian was the second youngest of ten children. From her earliest years, she embodied warmth and curiosity, qualities that defined her life as a comforting listener, supportive mentor, and steadfast presence in the lives of family, friends, and students alike.



Vivian's tenacity revealed itself early, speaking out against racism as a young woman in a federal office in Columbus, Ohio-a foreshadowing of her lifelong advocacy for fairness and dignity. She carried this spirit into every aspect of her life: caring for her husband through illness, nurturing her children through trials and triumphs, and embracing each day with determination. A favorite family story of her youthful leap from a hayloft to keep pace with her brothers perfectly captures her bold and spirited approach to life.



Her professional journey began in government service but flourished in education. After moving to Battle Creek in 1973, Vivian earned a Master's degree from Michigan State University and dedicated herself to teaching in Battle Creek Public Schools, most notably at Wilson School. She earned awards for her excellence, represented the district internationally in Japan, and inspired countless students.



Vivian's civic contributions continued long after retirement through organizations such as the NAACP, St. Thomas Episcopal Church, Robert B. Miller College and Delta Kappa Gamma. She was known for her style, love of travel, lighthouse collections, and devotion to her favorite television shows.



She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph and daughter Susan. She is survived by her son Joseph R. Reynolds (Linda), grandchildren Mathu, Maya, Aurora, and Isaiah, and great-grandchildren Eve and Isabella.



The family will receive friends on Monday, July 28, 2025 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Richard A. Henry Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Funeral service scheduled for 12:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 29, 2025 at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Battle Creek. Interment will take place at Green Lawn Cemetery, Columbus, Ohio, 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 30, 2025. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Thomas Episcopal Church or the Jean McLean Arts & Educational Scholarship/BC Community Foundation. Memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.henryfuneralhome.org



