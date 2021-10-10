REYNOLDS, Samuel D.



Age 76, of Riverside, passed away October 5, 2021. He was born August 15, 1945, in



Dayton, Ohio, to the late



Samuel and Carrie Reynolds. In addition to his parents, Sammy was preceded in death by his sons: Jason Reynolds and



Jimmy Neace; son-in-law, John Messer; grandson, Max



Reynolds; and many brothers and sisters. Sammy is survived by his wife of 50 years, Donna Reynolds; children: Samuel Reynolds (Pamela), Amy Reynolds (Shawn Fleming) and Billy Reynolds (Amanda); 7 grandchildren: Cassandra, Bailey Starr (Corey), Jerrica, Jason, Amber, Megan and Savanna; numerous great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Sammy enjoyed being outdoors, dancing, James Brown music and putting a smile on everyone's face. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren. Sammy loved telling stories, working in his yard and always went all out decorating for Christmas.



Visitation will be held from 5-7 pm on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where the funeral service will begin at 7:00 pm. To share a memory of Sammy or leave a special message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

