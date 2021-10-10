journal-news logo
X

REYNOLDS, Samuel

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

REYNOLDS, Samuel D.

Age 76, of Riverside, passed away October 5, 2021. He was born August 15, 1945, in

Dayton, Ohio, to the late

Samuel and Carrie Reynolds. In addition to his parents, Sammy was preceded in death by his sons: Jason Reynolds and

Jimmy Neace; son-in-law, John Messer; grandson, Max

Reynolds; and many brothers and sisters. Sammy is survived by his wife of 50 years, Donna Reynolds; children: Samuel Reynolds (Pamela), Amy Reynolds (Shawn Fleming) and Billy Reynolds (Amanda); 7 grandchildren: Cassandra, Bailey Starr (Corey), Jerrica, Jason, Amber, Megan and Savanna; numerous great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Sammy enjoyed being outdoors, dancing, James Brown music and putting a smile on everyone's face. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren. Sammy loved telling stories, working in his yard and always went all out decorating for Christmas.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 pm on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where the funeral service will begin at 7:00 pm. To share a memory of Sammy or leave a special message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - North Dayton Chapel

4104 Needmore Rd

Dayton, OH

45424

https://www.newcomerdayton.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
SHAW, Phoebe
2
ALPERT, Marcia
3
MILLARD, Donald
4
KOCH, GERALDINE
5
TURPIN, Debbie
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top