REYNOLDS, Richard Lee



Age 58, of Dayton, passed away on May 4, 2022.



Rick is survived by his children Heather (John) Reynolds, Martin (Lara) Reynolds, Emily Reynolds; 6 grandchildren; brother Jack (Carolyn) Daugherty; and a host of loving nieces and nephews.



He is preceded in death by his mother Eldene Daugherty; wife Vicki; siblings John Sr., Larry, Brenda, Mary Ann, Susie.



Memorial services will be held at a later date.