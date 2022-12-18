REYNOLDS, Joan P.



Joan, age 87 of Dayton, passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Laurelwood Assisted Living. She was born December 31, 1934, in Westfield, MA. Joan is survived by one sister, Gail of TN, two brothers Ronald and Frank of MA, one daughter Debbie Moody and two sons, Dick (Lina) Reynolds and Steven Reynolds, 10 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by husband Richard (Dick), and daughter Dawn Neatherton. She is also survived by numerous family and friends. Joan was a donor to the Boonshoft School of Medicine at Wright State University.



A Celebration of Life gathering will be held March 11 at 1:30pm at First Baptist Church of Kettering 3939 Swigart Rd., Dayton, OH 45440.



Memorial donations may be made to https://www.daytonchristian.com/support-us/

