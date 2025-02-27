Reynolds-Dewitt, Latrice Lynette



Latrice Reynolds-Dewitt, age 56, of Dayton, OH, departed this life Wednesday, February 12, 2025. Funeral service 11 am Saturday, March 1, 2025 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton, OH. Visitation 9 am- 11 am. Family will receive friends 10 am- 11 am. Interment West Memory Gardens.



