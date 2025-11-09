Reva Bidwell

Bidwell (Simpson), Reva Mae



Reva Mae Bidwell, age 90, passed away peacefully on October 21, surrounded by close friends Gerry and Judy Budi and Tom Mitchell.



Reva was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Helen Simpson, and by her beloved husband of 55 years, Carl. She is survived by her cousin Steven and the Kinney family in Kentucky. Reva especially cherished her time with Matthew, Erin, Audrey Juliette, and Zachary Bidwell Budi, as well as Debbie Kroger and her daughters.



Reva loved people. Her circle of 13 classmates from West Carrollton, her many friends in Ft. Myers and at NCR, her hairdresser and nail technicians, neighbors, caregivers, and just about anyone she met-all loved her enthusiasm for life. She never missed an opportunity to ask others about their lives and activities, and everyone she met soon became a friend.



During the past year, Reva made her home at Bethany Village, where she delighted in engaging with everyone around her. She appreciated all the staff, whether they provided her care or simply greeted her in the halls.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, November 14, at 3:00 PM at Miami Valley Memorial Gardens Chapel.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Graceworks Lutheran Services in Reva's memory.



