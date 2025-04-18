Reumann, Arletta "Tatty"



Arletta "Tatty" Reumann age 82 of Hamilton passed away Saturday April 12, 2025. She was born May 11, 1942 in Oneida, Kentucky the daughter of the late George Reed and Oma (Webb) Reed. On August 26, 1961 she married Joseph G. Reumann and he preceded her in death on February 4, 2020. Mrs. Reumann worked at Gleason Pharmacy in Hamilton and was known for her smiling face and friendly demeanor. She is survived by her sister Della White. Also surviving are dedicated niece Cathy (George) Combs, great nieces Kelli Peelman and Jamie Muldoon, and nephew George (Janis) Reed who lovingly cared for Tatty over the years. She also had a very special bond with her twin great great grand nieces Abigail and Aubrilla Tipton. She is also survived by numerous other special nieces and nephews. Mrs. Reumann was also preceded in death by her siblings Hilda Robinson, Bart Reed, Don Reed, Wiley Reid, Maynard Reed, Alvie McKee, Elbert Reed, and Alford Reed. Visitation on Tuesday April 22, 2025 at St. Julie Billiart Catholic Church, 224 Dayton Street, Hamilton from 9:00 AM until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM, with Father Richard Walling, officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, Fairfield is serving the family. www.websterfuneralhomes.com



