RETTICH, Dorothy B.



94, of St. Leonard's, died on her birthday, September 12, 2021. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, on September 12, 1927, to



Joseph and Marie (Rose) Brinkman. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Ray Rettich, after 69 years of marriage. Surviving are her son Don (Pat Rettich) and their son Scott (Rebecca). Daughter Kay Rettich and children Andy (Cate), Julia (Ryan), and Paul (Jennifer). Daughter Chris (Tim Gargrave) and children Jessica (Kenny, sons Mason and Ethan) and Robbe. Daughter Joann (Steve Evans). Also surviving are her sister Joan Vallo and brothers Norman (Doris) Brinkman, Don Brinkman, and Tom (Jan) Brinkman. Friends and family may visit from 10-11am on Friday, September 17 at St



Leonard's Chapel, Centerville, followed by Mass of Christian Burial. Click on the Zoom link to join us for mass for Dorothy



https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82551246756?pwd=VUFkcVo1c1FzdjdpMGRqdHN3b1A2UT09. She will then be laid to rest in



Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the St. Leonard Benevolent Fund or Hospice of Dayton, in memory of Dorothy. Arrangements entrusted to Westbrock Funeral Home, Kettering.

