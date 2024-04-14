Ressler, Marguerite

Ressler (Mittermaier), Marguerite Charlotte



Marguerite Charlotte (Mittermaier) Ressler of Dayton passed away peacefully on April 8, 2024. The elder daughter of Reverend F.J. and Magdalena (Schmalz) Mittermaier, she was born at home in Willowdell, Ohio on March 9, 1927. After graduating from Anna High School in 1945, Marguerite's commitment to her Lutheran faith and her interest in education led her to Capital University where she earned her bachelor's degree in 1949. Following graduation, she moved to Dayton and taught 5" grade at Fairview Elementary School. In 1952, Marguerite was married to Paul Ressler, son of Victor and Helen Ressler of Dayton. During their 64 years of marriage, Paul and Marguerite lived in the Dayton area. As a homemaker, she enjoyed cooking and sewing, the latter often for her daughters and eventually for her granddaughter to whom Marguerite passed on this creative pursuit. Her lifelong devotion to faith led to volunteering in many church activities including Vacation Bible School, Sunday School, and Women's Circle. Ever the teacher, she enjoyed tutoring in various Dayton Public Schools and volunteering at Aullwood Audubon Center and Farm. Time spent with her family brought Marguerite immense joy and often led to her reflecting on family history and recounting a rich lifetime of memories. Favorite topics included growing up in Anna (living in author Lois Lenski's childhood home and the 1937 earthquake), family vacations, trips with Paul, and stories of treasured family heirlooms (including her grandfather's sermons written in German script). Marguerite was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church. She is survived by three daughters: Elaine Ressler of Dayton, Marcia (John) Kelly of Muncie, Indiana, Lora (Todd) Stowe of Dayton, and granddaughter Rachael Stowe of Pittsburgh; sister and brother-in-law Marilyn and Reverend Dwight Hedrick, much-loved nieces and nephews, and many friends. Her husband, Paul, and her brothers Eugene and Reverend Carl Mittermaier precede Marguerite in death. Funeral Services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at St. John's Lutheran Church (122 W. National Road, Vandalia) with Reverend Benjamin Prill and Reverend John Mittermaier officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 12:30 p.m. until the time of services. A graveside service for the family will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Food Bank of Dayton or St. John's Lutheran Church. Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www. KindredFuneralHome.com



