RESNICKY, John

1 hour ago

RESNICKY, John P.

86, of Springfield, passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022. He was born May 8, 1936, in Washington, D.C., the son of the late John W. and Helen M. Resnicky. John retired from W.P.A.F.B., where he worked for 31 years as an Aeronautical Engineer. He was a member of the Aero Club at W.P.A.F.B., the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, New Carlisle and the Knights of Columbus. John was an avid motorcyclist. He is survived by his children Jeani (Alec) Ashbaugh, Patty Resnicky, Michael (Tammy) Resnicky, Frances (David) Jones, Billy (Krista) Resnicky and B.J. (Katherine) Braden; sister Karen (Thomas) Higdon; grandchildren Courtney (Ben) King, Ashley (fiancé Ben Loya) Resnicky, April (Cody) Minnich, Allison Resnicky, Jessica (Justin) Howard, Brian (fiancée Lydia Dean) Massie, Sean (Destiney) Young, Steven Young and Brittany Fowler, Ryan Braden, Jessica (Kelly) McLaughlin, Jared (Emily) Braden; 17 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 9, 2022, from 5-8 pm at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 11:00 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, New Carlisle. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.




Funeral Home Information

Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home

507 W. Jefferson Street

New Carlisle, OH

45344

https://www.trostelchapman.com

