Requarth, JoAnne H



REQUARTH, JoAnne



Age 95, of Phillipsburg, Ohio, passed away on December 9, 2023. JoAnne was preceded in death by her first husband, Lloyd Hoke; second husband, Elgar Requarth; Daughter, Teresa Northcutt; brother, William Wesley Humston. JoAnne always put her family first. Church was also important to her and she attended Phillipsburg Emanuel Lutheran Church. She enjoyed her time working with Thrivent for Lutherans. JoAnne loved camping with friends, baking and her cat, Mittens. She is survived by her children, Deborah (Michael) Lindsey, Suzanne (Eric) Watne; son-in-law, Charles Northcutt; grandchildren, Joseph (Erika) Lindsey and Christopher (Leighanna) Lindsey; great-grandchildren, Chloe, Caleb, James, Lucas, Benjamin, Jonathan, Andrew, and Elijah; niece, Cathy (Mitch) Brogdon; nephew, Jim (Bev) Humston. A special thank you to her amazing friends Joan, Gloria, Ernie and Vicki who made it possible to stay in her home for years. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 14th from 12:00 p.m.  2:00 p.m. at Phillipsburg Emanuel Lutheran Church. Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, at the Church. Interment to follow in Bethel Cemetery, Phillipsburg. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to SICSA.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com