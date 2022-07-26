RENTZ, Kenneth "Kenny"



Kenneth "Kenny" Rentz, 72 years of Hillsboro, passed away on Friday, July 22, 2022.



He was born in Dayton on September 27, 1949, the son of the late Joseph and Bernadine (Ording) Rentz. Besides his parents, he is also preceded by his brothers, Joseph Rentz, Jr and Thomas Rentz and sisters, Alice Jane Kerregan and Virginia Boyer.



Kenny served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and was the Founder of the Hillsboro's Dog Park Association.



Kenny is survived by his wife, Cora Lynette (Rose) Rentz, whom he married on September 18, 1967, sons, Kai Rinchen of Hillsboro and Matthew Rentz of Dayton and several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at the Thompson Funeral Home from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm.



Thompson Funeral Home has the honor of serving the family.



Donations can be made to the Highland County Animal Shelter.



