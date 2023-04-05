X

Renshaw, Veda Patterson

Veda F. Patterson Renshaw, age 92, passed on March 27, 2023 at Hospice of Dayton. A native of Springfield, OH, she is survived by her loving daughter, Josunde (Joseph) Collins and her late son, John "Butch Patterson, Jr.; 5 devoted grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild; her surviving sisters, Shirley Smith, Carol Hurst, Janice Thompson and Sarah Tucker and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Funeral services Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 11am at Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, 4882 Germantown Pike, Dayton. Visitation 10am-11am. Inurnment follows in Dayton National Cemetery on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. See her obituary and send condolences c/o www.donaldjordanmc.com.

