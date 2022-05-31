journal-news logo
RENNER, Carol

RENNER, Carol Ann

"Terry"

76 of Martinsburg, WV, passed away at her home on Thursday, May 19, 2022.

Born on 12/7/1945, in Washington, CO, she was the daughter of late Jack Itnyre and Joyce Marshall Itnyre.

She is survived by her husband of 38 years Ron Renner; her

sister Linda Fairchild of Georgetown, FL; 2 sons Eric Bowman and Marshall "Bo" Bowman of Boonsboro, MD; 3 step-daughters Pam Renner Hardman, Terri Renner and Amber Renner Whitacre; 10 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

She was known for working many years at the Airport Inn and Sheraton in Hagerstown, MD.

Family will receive friends for a celebration of Terry's life on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Hedgesville Volunteer Fire Company, 4217 Hedgesville Rd., Hedgesville, WV, from 1 pm – 4 pm.

