Rene Herman

Herman, Rene C. "R.C."



Rene Clarence (R.C.) Herman Jr. passed peacefully into Heaven on November 12, 2025 at the age of 87. Though he spent most of his years in Ohio, he remained a Southerner at heart - gregarious, kind, and a man of strong faith. R.C. was born in Greenwood, South Carolina on August 7, 1938, and graduated from Clemson University in 1961 with a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering. He served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Korea. He then began his career with the Monsanto Corporation in Decatur, Alabama. He and his wife Kathy (Mary Kathryn Eck) moved to Ohio in 1972 when R.C. transferred to the Mound Laboratory in Miamisburg, where he worked as a department and project manager. He retired from Mound in 1996 and then worked part time with H&R Block as a tax preparer until 2021. In retirement, he volunteered with the Boy Scouts, Habitat for Humanity, and served as treasurer for the Mound Science and Energy Museum (now part of Dayton History). R.C. was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. He loved spending time with his family and cherished gathering everyone for family vacations. R.C. was a longtime member of Far Hills Baptist Church (now Fearless Church). He served as a Trustee, taught Bible classes, and led worship services at a local nursing home. R.C. encourages all to read St. Paul's letter to the Ephesians, which explains how to be adopted into God's family. R.C. joined his parents, Reenie and Blanche (Grigg) Herman, and sister, Ruth Bowers, in Heaven. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Kathy; their 3 children, Monica (Jim) Adams, Greg (Erin) Herman, and Rebecca (Patrick) Migliozzi; and 6 grandchildren, Elliott, Ayana, Cora, Birhanu, Ryan and Benjamin. Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 13, 2025 from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm at Newcomer Centerville Chapel (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, OH 45459). A memorial service will begin at 3 pm. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave the family an online condolence.



