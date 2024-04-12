Renacs, John Paul



age 68, of Dayton, Ohio passed away at home on April 07, 2024. He was born on June 11, 1955 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Steve Renacs and Jacqueline Eichstaedt. Joseph is preceded in death by his parents and brother; Steve Renacs. He is survived by his loving wife; Deborah Renacs, children; Joe Jr., Steve (Cori), and Gregory (Megan) Renacs, grandchildren; Ruby, Ryder, Remi, Amelia, Violet, Adeline, Jacob, Cayla Renacs, 3 great grandchildren, and his best friend; Rick Overman. Joseph was a retired Lieutenant from the Dayton Fire Department and a retired veteran of The United States Navy. In his free time Joe enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with family. Joe loved his family dearly and will be missed by all those who knew, and loved, him. A celebration of life for Joseph will be held Friday, April 12, 2024 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Firefighters Activity Center, 3616 Needmore Rd., Dayton, OH.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com