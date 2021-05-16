Remillard, Nancy

<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Dayton/Photos/0000689588-01_0_0000689588-01-1_20210515.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000689588-01_0_0000689588-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">REMILLARD, <br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Nancy Lisbeth <br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Age 69, of Springfield, passed away Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at Soin Medical Center. She was born the daughter of William J. and Dorothy (Premo) LaRue on November 7, 1951, in San Pablo, California. She is <br/><br/>preceded in death by her <br/><br/>parents. Nancy is survived by her loving husband Greg Remillard; son Ernest (Sabrena) Remillard of Florida; daughter Karen (Kenneth) Wooten of Springfield; brothers James, George, and Ronald LaRue; grandchildren Keith Wooten, and Ashley Remillard; great-grandchildren Scott, Isla, and Kamren. Nancy was a loving wife, mother, sister, and grandmother. She will be missed by all of those who love her. Nancy loved doing seek a word <br/><br/>puzzles and thoroughly enjoyed picking on her husband. Most of all she enjoyed spending quality time with her family. Arrangements entrusted to Richards, Raff, & Dunbar Memorial Home. Online condolences may be left at </font><p align="center"><br/><font size="2" color="#000000"><u>www.richardsraffanddunbar.com<br/><br/></u></font></p><BR/><CENTER><IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Dayton/Logos/FNLRichardsRaffDunbar.jpg" ALT="logo" BORDER="0"/></CENTER><br/>