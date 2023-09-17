Rembacz, Bill C.



REMBACZ, Bill C., age 98, of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Bill was a Contractor at WPAFB and retired as an Electrical Engineer with Rockwell International after many years. He was a United States Marine Veteran, a member of St. Peter Catholic Church & Sacred Heart. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, 1 sister, 3 brothers; and granddaughter, Kiana Nguyen. He is survived by his loving wife, Lilia D.; daughters & sons-in-law, Vivian & Keith Smart of Englewood, Diana Doctolero of CA, Dina & Scott Spraul of Englewood; sons & daughters-in-law, Roberto & Tina Doctolero of Philippines, Albert & Cece Doctolero of CA, Shawn & Julie Rembacz of FL; 13 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren and many other relatives & friends. Funeral service 10 AM Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Deacon Robert Gutendorf officiating. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 5-7 PM at the funeral home. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter Food Pantry or Ohio's Hospice of Dayton or Wounded Warriors Project in Bill's memory.



