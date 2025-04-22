Reisinger, Beverly

Reisinger (Simpson), Beverly Ann



Beverly Ann Reisinger, age 88, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on April 19, 2025. She was born September 17, 1936 to John and Bertha (Goheen) Simpson in Springfield, Ohio. On January 30, 1954, Beverly married the love of her life, Jim L. Reisinger Sr. They recently celebrated their 71st anniversary. Beverly was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. While active in her children's school and sporting events, her favorite activity was holding family get-togethers. Beverly was her family's guardian angel and guiding light. She will be missed by all. The family would like to thank Hospice 360 for their exceptional care of Beverly. Beverly is survived by her husband, Jimmy L. Reisinger Sr., children, Vicki, Jim (Geri) and Tim (Missy), grandchildren, Ross (Stephanie) Brown, Anna (Florian) Hemmann, John (Kassi) Taylor, and Megan Reisinger (Allen), great-grandchildren, Hadley Brown, Evan Taylor, Waylon Taylor, Loreli Taylor, Kennedy Taylor, and Elijah Liston. Beverly is also survived by her sister, Karen (John) Price. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Chuck Simpson, Jack and Mary Lee Simpson, Sam and Pat Simpson, Howard and Sandy Simpson, sister, Imogene (Simpson) and Fred Gochenouer, and Charlene (Simpson) and John Kennedy Sr., grandson, Eric Wheeler, and nephew, John Kennedy Jr. Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, Apr 23, 2025 from 5:00-8:00 PM at the Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration Center, Springfield. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 24, 2025 at 11:00 AM, also at the funeral home. Beverly will be laid to rest at Vernon-Asbury Cemetery immediately following the funeral service. Donations may be made to the Northeastern Booster Club. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.





