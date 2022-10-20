REISING, John M.



Age 80, of Tipp City, passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022, at his residence. John was a Human Factors Psychologist at WPAFB, retiring after over 40 years of service and taught Human Factors Psychology at many local colleges. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia A.; parents, John and Marian Reising; and sister, Sharon Gronauer. John is survived by his daughter, Juliette "Jill" Weekley of Dayton; son and daughter-in-law, John "Jack" and Pamela 'Pam" Reising of WA; granddaughter, Elizabeth "Lizz" Weekley and grandson-in-law, Jeremy Lowe of Dayton; several nieces and nephews; and many other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM, Monday, October 24, 2022, at St. Peter Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Road. Inurnment at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Indian School, 1301 N. Main St., Chamberlain, SD 57325, www.stjo.org in John's memory. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel.

