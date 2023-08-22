Reisert, Lowell

Age 92, of Brookville, formerly of Dayton & West Milton, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 20, 2023 following a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. He was preceded in death by his parents, by his wife of 67 years, Janice, by a son, Ricky, sisters, Sylvia Hacker-Werts & Isabel Reisert, by a brother, Donald Wayne Reisert and by a great-granddaughter, Mabel Fellers. He was a 1949 graduate of Fairview High School in Dayton. He was owner of Modernistic Gas in Shiloh for many years. He was a former member of the Northmont Rotary Club. He loved summers working in Yellowstone Park with Jan and spending time with his family. He also loved working part time at Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home. Lowell is survived by 5 daughters, Karen (Bob) Fetters, Susan (Phil) Gallivan, Joyce (Ed) Gillette, Donna (Chris) Schumann & Barb (David) Fellers; 15 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Eleanor Lofredo & Evelyn Feldman and numerous other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held 12 pm Wed. Aug. 23 at the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT RD. BROOKVILLE, OH 45309, with burial to follow in Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 11-12, prior to service. In lieu of flowers please donate to Hospice of Dayton. Condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com.

