REINHARDT, James Alec



Alec passed away peacefully on January 11 at his home with his wife, Sandy, by his side.



Alec was born January 4, 1942, in Birmingham, Alabama, to the late Jefferson (J.C.) Calloway Reinhardt and Marene Donnie (Edmondson) Reinhardt. His sister, Janet Ann, precedes him in death. Alec lived in many states before third grade, but graduated from Belmont High School in Dayton, OH. Alec earned a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from University of Cincinnati, a Doctorate of Law and a Master's in Business from OSU and an Honorary Doctorate from University of Findlay.



While in law school Alec met Sandy (an elementary school teacher) on a blind date. They married in 1968 and celebrated 54 years together.



Alec had an interesting and varied career. He believed in taking an available job, in doing his best, and saw each position as a learning experience. He was an electrical engineer for Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Dayton, a patent lawyer in Columbus, and a corporate attorney for White Motor Trucking Co. in Cleveland. In 1976, Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. hired him, and he and his family moved to Findlay, OH. When he retired from Cooper in 1998 he was Director, Chief Financial Officer, and Executive Vice President.



Retirement allowed more time for exploring the world with his beloved family and great friends. He especially enjoyed summers at the cottage in beautiful Lakeside Chautauqua, Ohio, where, for 28 years, the pace of life was relaxed and visits from grandchildren were delightful.



Alec served the community he loved. He was on many boards, including Blanchard Valley Health System for 30 years, Hancock Community Foundation for 15 years, Fifth Third Bank, and the local Boy Scout council. For the University of Findlay, he was Chair of Mazza Museum National Board of Advisors and a Dana Chair instructor. He was a member of Findlay Rotary Club, Symposium member for 43 years, and president of the United Way of Findlay.



For 35 years he cherished time with his group of guy friends who met weekly for Bible study. Alec and Sandy were long-time members of College First Church of God, and before that, St. Marks Methodist Church with their sons. His hobbies included: sailing (many adventures on a Hobie Cat boat!), racquetball, biking, making stained glass, reading, technology (especially Apple), cheering on the Buckeyes, and traveling with friends and family. He and Sandy were members of Square Dance Club for many years, even though he didn't like to dance!



Alec is survived by Sandy and his sons, Jeff (Kara) in Columbus and Dave (Carrie) in Davidson, N.C. He adored his grandchildren, Evan, Annelise, and Jonah, and Molly and Abby and felt blessed to watch them grow up. Alec is also survived by his nephew, Scott (Jennifer) McIntosh; and nieces, Rachel and Leah; nephew Stephen McIntosh; brothers-in-law, Tom and Jon Jackson; and sister-in-law, Susan Walker; niece, Betsy; and nephews, Joe and Brian.



We will miss his sense of humor (especially his puns), common sense, curiosity, intelligence, and the kindness he expressed to everyone. Of the many things in his life, Alec was most proud of being a dad and grandaddy.



Visitation will be at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Friday, January 20, 2023, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral service will be at College First Church of God, Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. with visitation 1 hour prior to service (10-11:00 a.m.) Burial will be at Lakeside, Ohio. Many thanks to Bridge Hospice staff and many friends and family who cheered him. Memorials to The Findlay-Hancock Community Foundation, the Mazza Museum. Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.coldrencrates.com.

