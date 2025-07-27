REINHARD, Mary Ellen



Mary Ellen Reinhard, age 98, of Kettering, passed away peacefully in her home on July 24, 2025. She was born on October 15, 1926, the daughter of Adam and Helen (Goehl) Reinhard. Mary Ellen was a Lady Grand Cross of the Order of the Holy Sepulchre (LGCHS). She was a very active and faithful member at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, where she served as a Mass Server and Eucharistic Minister. She was also a Eucharistic Minister at Kettering Medical Center for 26 years. Mary Ellen retired from Dayton Public Schools as a teacher. She was a graduate of the University of Dayton, where she graduated Cum Laude, later graduating from Indiana University with her MBA. She was a member of the John Stuart Society at U.D. and Friends of the Josephinium, Columbus. Mary Ellen was preceded in death by her parents, Adam and Helen (Goehl) Reinhard. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Mary Ellen's honor on Thursday, July 31, 2025 at 11:00am at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4500 Ackerman Blvd., Kettering. Friends are invited to gather beginning at 10:00am. Mary Ellen wishes to thank everyone that were special friends to her during her lifetime. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in the name of Mary Ellen's Parents, Adam and Helen Reinhard to St. Mary's Church, 82 E. William St. Delaware, Ohio 43015. Arrangements entrusted to the WESTBROCK FUNERAL HOME- KETTERING. www.westbrockfuneralhome.com.



