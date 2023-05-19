Reiné, Muriel Denise



born Dec. 25, 1962 in Chicago, IL, to Milton L. & Sadie M. Reiné. She moved to OH and attended Patterson Co-Op High School. She married Michael Jones and gave birth to her 1st set of twins Michael & Michelle Jones. She joined the House of God Church in Lockland, OH. She remarried to Ronald Frost, Sr. and gave birth to her 2nd set of twins, Ronel & Ronda Frost. Muriel was employed by the State of OH Corrections and Rehab. Svcs for 26 yrs as a Chemical Dependency Counselor. She obtained her B.A. in Criminal Justice. Later she attended U.C. and obtained her Masters of Psychology Degree. She advanced to Director of the Re-entry Program for the State of OH. She was a therapist, school teacher, and a spiritual counselor. Muriel served as a Sabbath School Teacher in her church and set on The Board of Community Advisors, for TAPAIE in Lockland, OH focused on meeting the needs in the community. Visitation will be on Saturday, May 20, 2023 from 12-1pm at Macedonia Missionary Baptist, 27 N Gettysburg Ave, Dayton, OH 45417. Services from 1-4pm. Visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

