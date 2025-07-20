Reilly (Baskovic), Patricia A.



REILLY, Patricia Ann, age 77, of Kettering, passed away on Sunday, July 13, 2025. A visitation will be held on Friday, July 25 from 10-11am at Routsong Funeral Home CENTERVILLE (81 N. Main St.). A memorial service will be held at 11am, with inurnment to follow at Calvary Cemetery. For full remembrances, visit www.routsong.com



