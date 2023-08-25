Reigelsperger, Donald

Donald C. "Don" Reigelsperger, age 86, passed away Saturday, August 19, 2023. Don graduated from Fairmont High School in 1955. He was an electrician and was a member of Electrician's IBEW Local 82 for over 65 years. Don was preceded in death by a son, Doug Reigelsperger in 1991. He is survived by Clara, his wife of 65 years. Also surviving are daughters, Teri (Mike) Niswonger, Julie (Scott) Strohminger and Diane (Rodger) Chapin; brother, Dale (Sue) Reigelsperger; grandchildren, Kevin Niswonger, Brandon Strohminger, Daniel Strohminger, Courtney Chapin and Kelsey Bendel; great-grandchildren, Cameron, Holly and Lucy. Visitation will be Monday, August 28th from Noon to 2:00 pm at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave.. Funeral services will follow immediately beginning at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Dayton Food Bank, www.thefoodbankdayton.org Online condolences may be sent to: www.Tobiasfuneralhome.com

