REID, Mildred

Obituaries
3 hours ago

REID, Mildred D.

Age 77, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Saturday, February 25, 2023. Visitation 9 am- 11 am, Monday, March 6, at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 3526 W. Second Street, Dayton, OH. Family to receive friends from 10am-11am. Livestream funeral service to begin at 11 am. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc. Livestream service link: www.facebook.com/Stream-All-Services-102620271622310/.

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

