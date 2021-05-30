REID, Esther G.



85 of Beavercreek, passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Trinity Community. She was preceded in death by her



husband, Thomas Reid, in 2017, son, Matthew Reid in 1986, daughter Sandra Reid Melcher in 2012 and grandson, Brad Enarson. She was also preceded by her parents, Nellie and



Ronald Benson, two brothers: Frances and Kenneth Benson and son-in-law Rusty Bell. She is survived by her children: Chuck (Char) Reid, Debbie Bell, Cindy Reid-Christianson, Mike (Sherry) Reid, and Ron Reid, as well as her son-in-law Joe Melcher. She is also survived by twenty grandchildren,



twenty-three great-grandchildren, and two brothers: Edward (Shauna) Benson and Steve (Cindy) Benson, as well as



numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Esther and Thomas were married for 54 years at the time of his passing; they met at a Frisch's in Columbus, OH, while Thomas was stationed there while in the Air Force. Esther was known for taking care of everyone, and her incredibly sharp memory. Visitation will be held at Tobias Funeral Home, Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, OH 45432, on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, from 5-8 PM. A funeral service will be held at the



funeral home on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at 1 PM. Interment will be in Mt. Zion Park Cemetery. Condolences for the family can be made at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

