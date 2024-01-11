Reid, Delores

Reid (Hoover), Delores Yavanna "Dody"



Delores Yavanna Hoover Reid (Dody), born on November 27, 1929 slipped away January 8th, 2024 at Astoria Health and rehab center, Germantown Ohio with her family at her side. She was born in Rock Island, Illinois to Noble and Alma Hoover, along with her younger sister, Dot. They learned to tap dance and performed for local audiences; modeled including store front fashions and took singing lessons. They then moved to Middletown during her high school years where she graduated from Middletown High School in 1947. Her parents purchased a restaurant on South Main Street in Middletown (Engles Corner) and called it "The Spot"; where Dody was the cook, car hop, server and anything else that needed to be done until she married her husband Chester Reid, in Clark County Indiana in 1949. They had two children, Debra Reid (Smithson) and Edward Reid. Dody was a devoted wife and stay at home mother. When her children were young she was a brownie and girl scout leader and helped her son with his soap box racing and other projects he built. She sold Avon for many years, often times covering the entire living room floor with all her orders. When her children were older she went to work at Montgomery Ward part time also giving her time to church and friends. She was a member of a local craft group, a senior exercise class with Chester and made beautiful cakes. Everyone wanted her meringue pies. When her husband retired she did too. They went on trips, joined senior groups and shared the making and selling of wooden crafts. Dody, many times carried her basket of wooden Christmas ornaments for sale into the bank, stores or church. She and Chester were a great team. He cut out wooden items and she painted them, again filling the living room floor with hand painted crafts. For a few years they took their crafts to local fairs to sell. When you came to visit her she insisted on feeding you and sending you home with a goodie bag. She babysat for grandchildren and sometimes other children whenever she was needed. She leaves behind her daughter Debra Smithson, grandchildren Tina Morningstar (Joe), Angel Meadows and great grandchildren Alexandra Robinson, Ken and Kooper. Dody was preceded in death by her husband Chester, her son Eddie, Sister Dorothy (Dot) Bowling and her parents Noble and Alma Hoover. Services will be Friday, January 12th from 11am-1pm at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, followed by graveside services at Butler County Memorial Park in Trenton Ohio. Flowers can be delivered to the funeral home or donations can be made to First Baptist Church on 4500 Riverview Ave., Middletown, Ohio, 45042.



