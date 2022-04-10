REICHARD, Susan

REICHARD (Miller),



Susan Elizabeth



Age 75, of Kettering, passed away after a long battle with breast cancer on April 7th, 2022. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, on October 27, 1946,



to James Lee and Janet (Stoddard) Miller. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, James Lee



Miller Jr. of Kerala, India.



Susan graduated from Colonel White High School in 1964 and Miami University in 1967



earning a Bachelor of Science in Education. She taught in



Dayton Public Schools for 27 years, working with the



wonderful students of Lincoln and Kemp Elementaries. Susan especially loved her years teaching kindergarten. During the 1970s and 1980s she stayed home to raise her children which she felt was her most important accomplishment. She



was a champion of children and loved her children and grandchildren wholeheartedly. As a parent and then a grandparent, she was often involved in their activities and events and



enjoyed attending music and acting performances as well as ball games. She enjoyed vacationing with her grandparents, parents and children throughout the United States and



Canada. Susan spent many spring break vacations with family in Scottsdale, Arizona. She had fond memories of waterskiing on Georgian Bay, as a child and adult. In more recent years, Susan embarked on international travel with her brother Donn. She swam in four oceans, including the Indian and



Arctic. A lifelong member of Memorial Baptist Church, Susan enjoyed singing in the church choir, and served the youth as a Sunday School teacher and Baptist Youth Fellowship leader. She also served on many committees and projects. Upon the closing of Memorial Baptist, she was now a member of First Baptist Church of Dayton. Susan will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Susan is survived by daughter, Betsy



(Rev. Daniel) Bellavia; son, Michael Reichard; daughter,



Debbie (Joshua) Reichard-Smith; and son, Stephen Reichard. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Scott (Annie) Bellavia, J.D., Chris Bellavia, John Bellavia, James Bellavia



serving in the US Army at Fort Drum, and Jackson Smith; three great-grandchildren, Gabriel, Hudson and Lillie Bellavia; brothers Donn (Peggy) Miller and Mike Miller; cousin, Tim (Jean) Gaffney; and dear nieces and nephews. Susan is also survived by her sweet dog, Trudy. Susan wants to extend a special thanks to her son Stephen who was his mother's



devoted caregiver. Fond memories and expressions of



sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

