REICHARD, Eugene M. "Gene"



age 91 of Washington Twp., passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, September 4th, 2024. He was born in Brookville, Ohio to the late Glen and Catherine (Vore) Reichard. He started working at Shannon Buick in 1949 and purchased it in 1985 and worked in the business for 75 years. The business is currently being run by the 2nd generation, son Jeff and 3rd generation grandchildren, Rhett and Paige Reichard at Reichard Buick GMC and Reichard Chevrolet. He enjoyed for years, going up to the UP of Michigan, with his family and fishing at Manistique Lake. Gene is preceded in death by his wife of 68 years Patricia "Patty" Reichard in 2020, 5 sisters Evelyn, Helen, Maxine, Eleanor and Shirley, and 1 brother Kenneth Reichard. He is survived by 2 sons Jeff and his wife Denise Reichard and Dr. Scott Reichard and his wife Dr. Barbara Shoos, grandchildren Rhett Reichard and Paige Reichard-Jones (William Jones), great grandchildren Scarlett Reichard and Charlotte Jones, 2 brothers Don (Judy) Reichard and Maurice Reichard, numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends, and his dear employees at Reichard Buick GMC and Chevrolet. The family will receive friends Thursday, September 12th, 2024 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Fairhaven Church 637 Whipp Rd. in Centerville, OH. A private family service will be held at the David Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton . Arrangements entrusted to Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.



