REFFITT, Gregory Bruce



Formerly know as the The Jerky Man, was born on December 20, 1949, in Hamilton, Ohio. He enjoyed fishing, boating on the lake, playing at the casino, and shopping around for all of the lowest prices. Even if it wasn't broke, he knew how to fix it, and he always knew the lowest gas prices in the tristate. Even if you had never met him, he was always willing to lend a hand, made sure no one went hungry, and was the first to jump at an opportunity to help friends or family that needed a favor. Among that family, Greg leaves behind his beloved daughters and grandchildren. Greg passed away at Fort Hamilton Hospital on August 28, 2022, and will be greatly missed. There will be no services, in honor of his wishes. If you would like to contact the family please reach out to laurenesupe@gmail.com THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, Fairfield is serving the family. www.websterfuneralhomes.com.

