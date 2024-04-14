Reeves, Elner

Reeves (Burnam), Elner

Elner Reeves, Sunset: Apr 8 2024. Memorial service will be held on Sat, Apr 20, 2024, 11:00 am at Greater Allen AME Church, 1620 W 5th St, Dayton OH 45402, Rev Dr. Elmer S. Martin, officiating. The family will receive relatives & friends Saturday at the church beginning at 10:30 am. FACIAL MASK REQUIRED. Internment: Mon, Apr 22, 2024, Dayton National Cemetery. For full obituary, visit https://www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC. 3924 W. 3rd St.

Funeral Home Information

Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home Inc

3924 W 3Rd St

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.loritts-neilson.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

