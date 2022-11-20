REEVES, Deborah Sue "Debbie"



Deborah "Debbie" Sue Reeves, age 66 of Hamilton, passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022, at Huntington Court Nursing Home. She was born in Hamilton, on March 25, 1956, the daughter of the late Joseph and Ruth (Crosswait) Pike. On November 20, 1973, she married Billy Reeves who preceded her in death after 35 years of marriage on September 5, 2008. Debbie was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She is survived by her three children, Kevin (Pam Burkhart) Reeves, Russell Reeves and Rose (Justin Combs) Adkins; ten grandchildren, Jordan, Brooklynn, Casey, Nevaeh, Danielle, Kevin, Billy, Kaylee, Jericho, Harper, and one more on the way; three siblings, Mary Jane Phillips, Sally Turniquist, and George (Marilyn) Pike. Debbie was also preceded in death by her granddaughter Shiloh Rose and her siblings, David Allen Pike, JoAnne Pike, Fred Pike, Dorothy Nichols, Rosie Shackelford and Patty Collins. Visitation will be held from 11am-1pm on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at the Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home. Funeral ceremony will follow at 1pm with Pastor Stephen Allen officiating. Interment will be held at Hickory Flat Cemetery. Condolences may be left for the family at



